×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: finance | economy | inflation | debt | market

Report: Total Household Debt Hits Record $16T

credit cards held by a frustrated man
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 04:28 PM EDT

New York's Federal Reserve Bank announced Tuesday that total household debt in the U.S. has surpassed $16 trillion, the largest ever.

The Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, organized by the bank's Consumer Credit Panel, also showed that total non-housing balances experienced the most significant jump in six years.

"The second quarter of 2022 showed robust increases in mortgage, auto loan, and credit card balances, driven in part by rising prices," stated New York Fed economic analyst Joelle Scally. "While household balance sheets overall appear to be in a strong position, we are seeing rising delinquencies among subprime and low-income borrowers with rates approaching pre-pandemic levels."

In 2022's second quarter, there was $758 billion in mortgage originations, with mortgage balances rising by $207 billion and credit card balances increasing by $46 billion over that same period.

Mortgage balances were the largest contributor to the $2 trillion increase, even as mortgage originations slightly declined. Auto loans saw a $199 billion jump, and aggregate limits on credit cards reached $4.22 trillion, the most in a decade.

Student loan balances barely changed in the second quarter. They stand at about $1.59 trillion.

Banks analysts chalked up much of the record household debt to the effects of inflation on the U.S. economy, writing in a subsequent blog post that historically low delinquency rates were coming to an end.

"In part, the growth in each debt type reflects increased borrowing due to higher prices," they wrote, adding that the "effects of inflation are also visible in credit card balances."

"Americans are borrowing more, but a big part of the increased borrowing is attributable to higher prices," the analysts concluded.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York's Federal Reserve Bank announced Tuesday that total household debt in the U.S. has surpassed $16 trillion, the largest ever.
finance, economy, inflation, debt, market
276
2022-28-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 04:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved