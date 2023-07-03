Trump Ad: 'This Is the Final Battle'

A new campaign ad for former President Donald Trump warns of the 2024 presidential election as the "Final Battle" and vows to "liberate America" from "villains" in the country.

"This is the final battle," the ad begins with Trump's lines from a past campaign rally, referencing the David Horowitz book "Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last."

"With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state," Trump's voice-over continues with the stern-faced former president walking down the hall toward the camera. "We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists, and fascists.

"We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country.

"We will rout the fake news media, and we will liberate America from these villains once and for all."

The ad posted on Truth Social is a 30-second clip, suggesting it might be made for a television ad campaign before the 2024 presidential election.

"Join President Trump's fight for America," a banner reads at the end of the ad.

Horowitz's "Final Battle" has been frequently mentioned by Trump in campaign rallies, including in a campaign statement on his flight to New York before he was arrested by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg this spring.