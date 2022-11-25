England Takes Pro-BLM Knee at World Cup

Members of the English men's soccer team took a knee for several seconds Friday in support of Black Lives Matter at the beginning of its World Cup match against the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

It was the second time England briefly took a knee before the start of a match, taking the action during its World Cup opening match against Iran at the international competition in Qatar.

American players did not follow suit.

According to the AS sports news website, three members of the team briefly went down to one knee for several seconds prior to the beginning of the games to show "inclusivity," and protest discrimination and racism.

"We feel we should," AS reported England coach Gareth Southgate as saying after the Iran match. "We think it's a strong statement that will go around the world, especially for young people, that is important."