×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fifa | soccer | blm | england | usa | sports

England Takes Pro-BLM Knee at World Cup

England Takes Pro-BLM Knee at World Cup
Members of the English men's soccer team took a knee at the World Cup for several seconds Friday in support of Black Lives Matter. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 25 November 2022 04:52 PM EST

Members of the English men's soccer team took a knee for several seconds Friday in support of Black Lives Matter at the beginning of its World Cup match against the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

It was the second time England briefly took a knee before the start of a match, taking the action during its World Cup opening match against Iran at the international competition in Qatar.

American players did not follow suit.

According to the AS sports news website, three members of the team briefly went down to one knee for several seconds prior to the beginning of the games to show "inclusivity," and protest discrimination and racism.

"We feel we should," AS reported England coach Gareth Southgate as saying after the Iran match. "We think it's a strong statement that will go around the world, especially for young people, that is important."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Members of the English men's soccer team took a knee for several seconds Friday in support of Black Lives Matter at the beginning of its World Cup match against the United States Men's National Soccer Team.
fifa, soccer, blm, england, usa, sports
147
2022-52-25
Friday, 25 November 2022 04:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved