Woke SNL Implicated in 'Grooming' Suit by Former Intern

The former "Saturday Night Live" female intern who filed a lawsuit against NBC Universal Media, SNL Studios and former SNL cast member Horatio Sanz in 2021 alleging Sanz gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a party in 2002 said in an affidavit Wednesday that actors Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, and Maya Rudolph saw the incident and did nothing to stop it.

The plaintiff, a Pennsylvania woman who was between the ages of 15-17 during all the incidents, names several dates where she attended SNL after-parties and was given beer, champagne, and cocktails to drink.

She also named Jimmy Fallon in the amended complaint filed in New York Supreme Court, saying he and Sanz invited her and her friends to these parties.

The woman described a May 2002 after-party where she said Sanz kissed her, "groper her breast and buttocks and digitally penetrated her genitals" in front of Ana Gasteyer, Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ferrell, and Rudolph.

"Gasteyer’s jaw dropped, her arms shook, and she became visibly startled," claimed the alleged victim.

"Next to Gasteyer, [Doe] saw Fey and Dratch looking at them laughing," the suit alleges. "When she looked at Fey and Dratch, who were excitedly giggling and talking with their hands over their mouths while looking directly at [Doe] and SANZ, they were startled and positioned themselves behind other people.

"[Jane Doe] was horrified to realize that I was on display for most of the SNL cast to see, and I expressed my discomfort to Sanz," the woman said. "He dismissed my shock and embarrassment, telling me to keep going with him despite everyone gawking at us. I made repeated comments that I wanted to leave. I was obviously uncomfortable with the situation."

Sanz's lawyer called the accusations against his client "categorically false" and "ludicrous."

"Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims," Andrew Brettler told TMZ.