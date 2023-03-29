×
Sen. Fetterman to Return to Senate in Mid April: Politico

Wednesday, 29 March 2023 04:52 PM EDT

 Democratic U.S. Sen. John Fetterman plans to return to the Senate in the week of April 17 after more than a month of inpatient treatment for depression, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The news site cited sources with direct knowledge of his plan. 

Fetterman's health history, including his recovery from a stroke, has been a source of concern, with some critics contending he may well be unfit to fulfill his duties as a newly elected senator.

Others have applauded him for prioritizing his mental health by seeking treatment, and for bringing such discussions to the forefront.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


