Sen. Fetterman: Iran Hit Is the Right Move

Sen. John Fetterman, speaking out after Saturday night's bombings by the U.S. on three major Iranian nuclear sites, said the action was the "correct move" by President Donald Trump.

"Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities," the Pennsylvania Democrat said on X. "I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world."

Earlier this year, Fetterman encouraged Trump to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities rather than negotiate with "that kind of regime."

"You're never going to be able to negotiate with that kind of regime that has been destabilizing the region for decades already, and now we have an incredible window, I believe, to do that, to strike and destroy Iran's nuclear facilities," he said at the time.