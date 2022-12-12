Fetterman on NY Times 'Most Stylish' List for 2022

Sen.-elect John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was named one of the 93 "most stylish" people of the year by The New York Times.

Fetterman, a Democrat, was given one line in the list, which said that he "is going to bring Carhartt to the Capitol."

Fetterman was known for wearing shorts and a hoodie during campaign events instead of a suit and tie, although, as the Daily Mail noted, the Capitol has a dress code that requires male senators to wear a jacket and a tie.

Independent Journal Review pointed out that there is nothing fashionable about Fetterman's clothing choice, but speculated that The New York Times might have included him on the list because he sparked much conversation during the campaign.

The Times described its list as "high and low. Fun and serious. Curious and open-minded. Reveling in characters. Appreciating the material world. Inviting everyone to the party. All of these are ways that The Times's Styles desk defines its approach to whom and what it covers."

The paper continued with its reasoning for its selections by stating, "equal parts stylish and Styles-ish, the 'people' on this list — who are presented in no particular order — include politicians and celebrities and athletes and influencers and fictional characters from TV and film. Some of them appeared in the Styles section this year. Others simply captured our attention."

The newspaper concluded that "love them or hate them, all have at least one thing in common. At some point over the past 12 months, they made us talk: about how we dress, how we live and how we choose to express ourselves."

Another politician making the list was Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

The New York Times stated that Pressley, "who has alopecia and has worn her bare scalp with aplomb, this year co-sponsored the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), legislation that seeks to reframe the politics around everyone's 'crowning glory.'"