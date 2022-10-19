Fetterman Doctor Also a Donor

John Fetterman received medical clearance to campaign from one of his own donors.

Dr. Clifford Chen said Fetterman's condition has "significantly improved" following his stroke and that he "can work full duty in public office." His campaign released the "medical report" following calls from several media outlets.

Fetterman's health has been at the top of conservative tongues in light of his stammering and general cognitive dysfunction. Chen thinks otherwise, citing a clean bill of health on Wednesday.

However, records indicate Chen has given Democrats tens of thousands of dollars over the years. He donated $1,330 to Fetterman's campaign, including a $500 donation in June 2021, before he became Fetterman's doctor. Chen has donated to other Senate candidates, including Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., — both candidates in tightly contested races.

Fetterman's campaign spokesman Joe Calvello told the Washington Free Beacon that the medical report isn't political.

"It's an independent, detailed medical report written by John's primary care doctor based on his latest office visit from last week," said Calvello.

Fetterman has been downplaying the severity of his stroke since the start of the campaign. His stroke was caused by a heart condition that he was diagnosed with in 2017.

His wife, Gisele Fetterman, staunchly defends her husband's health. After an NBC News reporter questioned the Democrat candidate's health, she said there should be "consequences." She also attacked The Washington Post editorial board over an article stating Fetterman "squandered credibility" by refusing to release his medical records. Fetterman's wife said The Post published it for "clicks."

Chen requested for Fetterman to keep in routine with his neurologist and cardiologist.

"Overall, Lt. Governor Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining goood fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office," wrote Chen.