Renegade Fetterman Loses Two More Staffers

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is losing two of his longest serving staffers, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Charlie Hills, Fetterman’s communications director, and Tré Easton, his legislative director, have announced they will be leaving the senator’s office after having been with him since his 2022 campaign.

“Working for John afforded me the opportunity to build a diligent policy team from scratch,” Easton said to the outlet. “Together we created a legislative body of work that I think is a blueprint for how Democrats should be governing when they have power. I’ll forever be grateful.”

Fetterman has received a lukewarm response from progressives and praise from conservatives over his rightward leanings on illegal immigration, energy, and Israel. The senator from Pennsylvania has established himself as somewhat of a contrarian to the rest of the Democratic Party.

Although he did vote against recently confirmed Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Fetterman has let it be known he’s willing to work with Trump.

“I’m still wishing him the best. I’m effectively rooting for him and all the nominees because they’re working for America,” he said.

Hills and Easton are the latest in a series of departing staff for Fetterman. In January Communications Director Carrie Adams left following a public disagreement with the senator over Israel’s war with Hamas.

Last March, three communication staffers departed just prior to his staff chief Adam Jentleson. The number of former staff grew to the point where 16 of them established their own group, “Fetterman Alumni for Peace” to voice their concern for the senator’s shift.