Tags: fetterman | health | senate | stroke

Fetterman Released From Hospital, Returning to Senate Next Week

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Friday, 10 February 2023 08:10 PM EST

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was released Friday from a Washington, D.C., hospital and is expected to return to the Senate next week, The Hill reported.

The freshman senator and former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor was hospitalized due to feeling lightheaded at the Senate Democratic retreat on Wednesday.

According to Joe Calvello, Fetterman's communications director, the senator was not found to have suffered a stroke or seizure after EEG, CT, CTA, and MRI tests.

Fetterman suffered a stroke shortly before Pennsylvania's Democratic primary in May last year. He underwent a procedure to implant a pacemaker shortly thereafter.

Fetterman won the primary, defeating former Rep. Conor Lamb by a 30-point margin. Several months later, he beat the Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, by nearly five percentage points.

According to The New York Times, Fetterman has dealt with auditory processing issues that have forced him to use closed captioning to communicate with his colleagues.

The Senate sergeant-at-arms also has allowed live audio-to-text transcription on the committees on which he serves.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 10 February 2023 08:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

