Poll: 7 Percent Won't Vote for Fetterman Because of Stroke

A new poll showed that 7% of Pennsylvania voters who would have voted for Democrat Senate nominee John Fetterman have decided not to do so because he suffered a stroke earlier this year.

The USA Today-Suffolk University poll showed that the 7% of voters are either supporting other candidates or are undecided. However, if not for his stroke, they would have supported Fetterman.

The poll also showed Fetterman's lead against Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz had shrunk to two percentage points, 47% to 45%, compared to September, when Fetterman led 46% to 40% percent.

Fetterman's health was highlighted in his debate with Oz last week, as he often spoke incoherently or lost his train of thought. Fetterman told CNN this week that he "always understood that it wasn't going to be easy. But I thought it was important that I show up and I did it. And at the end of the day, we did, I think, make some important points."

The poll was conducted among 500 Pennsylvania likely voters from Oct. 27-30, with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.