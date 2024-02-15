Study: 4 in 5 Test Positive for Toxic Oat Chemical

A study showed that about 80% of Americans have consistent exposure to an obscure chemical that can be found in many popular oat-based foods, including Cheerios and Quaker Oats, and has been linked to altered fetal growth, delayed puberty, and reduced fertility.

The study published on Thursday by the Environmental Working Group in the Journal of Science and Environmental Epidemiology showed that 4 out of 5 Americans tested positive for a chemical called chlormequat, which has been shown to cause reproductive and developmental problems in laboratory animals.

Chlormequat is described in the study as "a plant growth regulator whose use on grain crops is on the rise in North America." It is used to produce plants with studier, thicker stalks, making them easier to harvest.

"Just as troubling, we detected the chemical in 92% of oat-based foods purchased in May 2023, including Quaker Oats and Cheerios," the EWG said in a statement published along with the report.

A further data point from the study showed that in urine collection samples from 96 people between 2017 and 2023, the EWG found "higher levels and more frequent detections of chlormequat in the 2023 samples — which suggests consumer exposure to chlormequat could be on the rise."

The findings are troubling because the toxin will typically leave the body within 24 hours, meaning such a consistently high level of the chemical in test subjects presupposes Americans are getting a steady supply of chlormequat from somewhere.

"At Quaker, we stand by the safety and quality of our products. We have a comprehensive food safety management system in place. We adhere to all regulatory guidelines to ensure the safest, highest quality products for our consumers," Quaker said in a statement to Newsmax.

The EWG concluded in its statement that it "will continue to study the prevalence of chlormequat in Americans and its potential harmful effects on our health. Until the government fully protects consumers, you can reduce your exposure to chlormequat by choosing products made with organic oats, which are grown without synthetic pesticides such as chlormequat."