Trump Taps Democrat to Chair Energy Panel

By    |   Thursday, 14 August 2025 02:39 PM EDT

The White House announced this week that President Donald Trump has selected a Democrat — not the panel's lone Republican member — to take over as chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

David Rosner, a former aide to West Virginia independent Sen. Joe Manchin during his time as chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, was nominated to FERC, an independent agency that regulates energy and natural gas sales and transport, by former President Joe Biden and confirmed as a commissioner in 2024. He will take over for Mark Christie, a Republican nominated to the panel by Trump during his first term who stepped down last Friday.

"I am not retiring but looking forward to whatever comes next," Christie said on social media. "As I said to staff and colleagues when I left the Virginia [State Corporation Commission], ‘Good luck and I'll see you on the trail ahead.'"

"I am honored to serve as Chairman and excited to continue working with my colleagues on the Commission and FERC's extraordinary staff to enable reliable, affordable, and abundant energy for all Americans," Rosner said in a statement. "Energy lights our homes, powers our businesses, and we need it more than ever to grow the innovative industries of the future."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

