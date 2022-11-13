×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fentanyl | schoolsafety | tennessee | drug | freezone

Delivery Driver Busted for Drugs, Gun on Tenn. School Campus

(Newsmax/"Greg Kelly Reports")

By    |   Sunday, 13 November 2022 05:21 PM EST

A Sewanee Elementary School resource officer busted a truck driver who was delivering produce to the school with the illegal narcotic fentanyl and a loaded firearm last week, according to authorities.

While welcoming students into the building, resource officer Josh Alexander smelled a marijuana odor coming from the delivery truck, which drove past him, said the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Alexander spoke to the driver, who confirmed illegal narcotics were in the truck.

Alexander searched the vehicle, recovering 7.6 ounces of fentanyl, 9 ounces of marijuana, a loaded 9 mm handgun and $4,463 in cash, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver, identified as Christopher James Duncan, now faces multiple drug charges, including violating a drug-free zone, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon.

Investigators believe Duncan made two other produce deliveries that morning at Cowan Elementary and Huntland School.

Duncan is now being held on a $250,000 bond.

Fentanyl is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users aren't even aware they are purchasing or using fentanyl. The drug has killed thousands yearly, especially in California, Colorado and New York. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is now the top cause of death among U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 45.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Sewanee Elementary School resource officer busted a truck driver who was delivering produce to the school with the illegal narcotic fentanyl and a loaded firearm last week, according to authorities.
fentanyl, schoolsafety, tennessee, drug, freezone
210
2022-21-13
Sunday, 13 November 2022 05:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved