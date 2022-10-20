Fentanyl Pills Disguised as Candy Seized at LA Airport

Authorities at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday seized thousands of fentanyl pills that were found inside candy boxes, according to a press release.

LA County Sheriff's Narcotics Bureau Detectives and agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency seized about 12,000 pills that are suspected to contain fentanyl, which were found in the possession of a suspect who was going through TSA screening with multiple bags of snacks and candy.

According to the statement, authorities "discovered that inside the Sweetarts, Skittles, and Whoppers candy boxes were fentanyl pills and not candy. The suspect fled prior to being detained by law enforcement but has been identified and the investigation is on-going."

"With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the sheriff's office warned. "If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency."

However, WVNS reported there is little likelihood of children accidentally eating drugs disguised as candy. Sociology professor Joel Best of the University of Delaware, who has conducted research on the topic for almost 40 years, said he "can't find any evidence of any child being killed or seriously hurt by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating."