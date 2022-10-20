×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fentanyl | candy | pill | los angeles | airport | police | sheriffs

Fentanyl Pills Disguised as Candy Seized at LA Airport

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 20 October 2022 02:30 PM EDT

Authorities at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday seized thousands of fentanyl pills that were found inside candy boxes, according to a press release.

LA County Sheriff's Narcotics Bureau Detectives and agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency seized about 12,000 pills that are suspected to contain fentanyl, which were found in the possession of a suspect who was going through TSA screening with multiple bags of snacks and candy.

According to the statement, authorities "discovered that inside the Sweetarts, Skittles, and Whoppers candy boxes were fentanyl pills and not candy. The suspect fled prior to being detained by law enforcement but has been identified and the investigation is on-going."

"With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the sheriff's office warned. "If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency."

However, WVNS reported there is little likelihood of children accidentally eating drugs disguised as candy. Sociology professor Joel Best of the University of Delaware, who has conducted research on the topic for almost 40 years, said he "can't find any evidence of any child being killed or seriously hurt by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Authorities at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday seized thousands of fentanyl pills that were found inside candy boxes, according to a press release.
fentanyl, candy, pill, los angeles, airport, police, sheriffs, halloween, parents, drug, smuggling
227
2022-30-20
Thursday, 20 October 2022 02:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved