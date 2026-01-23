FEMA Pauses Worker Cuts as Winter Storm Nears

FEMA paused planned terminations of disaster response workers as a massive winter storm pushed toward dozens of states, a move that puts renewed attention on federal readiness and staffing levels just as forecasters warned of crippling ice, heavy snow, and dangerous cold.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has halted a round of disaster worker departures as a sprawling winter storm threatened to affect large parts of the country

The Washington Post reported that the Department of Homeland Security’s head of human resources emailed teams to say that "just a few minutes ago," FEMA headquarters decided it would halt the nonrenewal process for dozens of federally funded employees.

The email added: "FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center has been activated in response to a historic winter storm. In line with this mission, FEMA is following standard protocol to ensure mission functions are being met."

The staffing pause comes amid earlier plans and actions to reduce parts of FEMA’s disaster workforce.

FEMA had begun releasing employees from its Cadre of On-Call Response and Recovery, including about 65 positions eliminated on New Year’s Eve.

At the same time, FEMA and partner agencies have been positioning supplies and response capabilities ahead of the storm.

A FEMA memo obtained by Fox News Digital said 250,000 meals, 400,000 liters of water, and 30 generators had been prepositioned at Camp Minden in Louisiana, along with shuttle drivers to “rapidly move commodities as needed” from facilities in Pennsylvania, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia.

The same memo said 28 urban search and rescue teams were on standby, "ready to deploy and support lifesaving operations at the request of governors."

"The time to prepare is now," Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). "The agency urges people to pay attention to local officials and take any necessary actions to keep safe as severe winter weather moves across the nation."

Governors across several states have already declared states of emergency due to the forecast.

Weather and emergency officials across multiple states have issued warnings and declarations as the storm approaches.

The Weather Channel reported that "catastrophic" ice accumulations in parts of the South could lead to widespread power outages and tree damage, citing NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Agriculture urged residents, farmers, and businesses in the storm’s path to prepare for possible outages and outlined food safety and livestock guidance, while noting USDA staff are "ready to help communities respond and recover."

The most recent major U.S. snow and ice storm was the Feb. 13-17, 2021, North American winter storm, which led to widespread power outages affecting nearly 10 million people, mostly in Texas, over 200 deaths, and more than $24 billion in damages.

The storm caused severe icing and damage throughout the South and Midwest.