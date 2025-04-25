Trump Admin Considers No State Disaster Aid for Blizzards

Administrators in the Federal Emergency Management Agency are reportedly considering denying any snowstorm-related disaster aid requests from states.

CNN reported it obtained a copy of a memo on the subject that is being reviewed by senior agency officials. Along with proposing the refusal to accept snowstorm disaster aid requests, the memo reportedly outlines a general four-fold increase over the current level of required qualifying damages that must be proven by a state to receive disaster help from Washington.

Along with some specific coverage areas, the memo covers the general proposed course of action to “identify short-term actions to rebalance FEMA’s role in disasters before the start of the 2025 hurricane season,” according to CNN. In other words, how to spend less to help states recover from natural disasters.

FEMA has been a regular target of negative comments from Trump administration leaders, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. FEMA became a part of the Homeland Security Department in 2003. Noem said in late March that she was preparing to “eliminate” FEMA.

The Arkansas Advocate has reported that, "emergency support from the federal government is no longer a given.” The outlet listed a series of disaster aid requests from several states that recently have been denied, including one from Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders after more than a dozen tornadoes ripped up a section of the state in mid-March.

The Advocate said an official with the National Security Council, which assists the president on a variety of security issues, indicated that states and local units of government need to take on a more extensive role to deal with natural disasters.