×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: feinstein | death | senate | judicial

Feinstein's Death Could Slow Senate Judicial Confirmations

By    |   Friday, 29 September 2023 03:45 PM EDT

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat on the powerful Judiciary Committee is now empty in the wake of her death and, if left unfilled, could slow down the confirmation of many of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees, Politico has reported.

Filling her seat requires unanimous consent from the chamber, so if any Republican were to object, Democrats would need at least 60 votes to appoint someone to replace Feinstein.

Some Republicans say that won’t happen.  

"Democrats have a majority in the Senate. They won the election, so they are entitled to a majority on all the committees," said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a member of the Judiciary committee. "I don't know on what grounds you would say, Well, not on Judiciary, though."

"I don't think anyone's going to do that," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told Business Insider. "Some Democrat's gonna fill that spot."

"I assume it will be handled the same way it has traditionally been handled," added Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Feinstein, the long-serving Democrat U.S. senator from California, died at 90 on Friday. She was a gun control advocate who spearheaded the first federal assault weapons ban, and documented the CIA's torture of foreign terrorism suspects.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat on the powerful Judiciary Committee is now empty in the wake of her death and, if left unfilled, could slow the confirmation of many of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees...
feinstein, death, senate, judicial
200
2023-45-29
Friday, 29 September 2023 03:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved