Federal Agents Seize 68 Big Cats From Tiger King Park

Federal agents seized 68 big cats from the Oklahoma compound featured in the Netflix series ''Tiger King,'' the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

During three inspections since December, inspectors found numerous violations under the federal Endangered Species Act, which protects animals both in the wild and captivity.

The park was found to have inhumane conditions for the big cats and didn’t offer proper veterinary care for the animals. After months of noncompliance with an order to get the animals proper care, the owners were found in contempt, the DOJ said in a statement.

Special Agent Kevin Suiler of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said by affidavit, the cats were underweight, had worms and didn’t get enough food ''free from contamination, moreover, there was a strong stench of rotting animals.''

As far as what the animals seemed to be consuming, flies swarmed (with) piles of animal carcasses and a refrigeration truck ''likely filled with putrid meat,'' he said.

The park, which is run by Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, housed 46 tigers, seven lions, 15 lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar; they were taken by authorities.

''This seizure should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously,'' said a statement from Jean Williams, acting assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s environment and natural resources division, reported The Washington Post.

Suiler said when federal agents searched the park May 6 on a warrant, Lauren Lowe threatened him and another agent.

''The statement was especially intimidating because their former Tiger King business partner is serving a prison sentence for hiring a hit man to assassinate a business rival in another state,'' Suiler said in his affidavit.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, star of the Netflix series, is the partner in a Texas prison.

An attorney for the couple told a judge during a hearing last week that they ''want out completely.'' ''They don’t want to fight this anymore. They don’t want to do it,'' attorney Daniel Card said.

Nicholas McQuaid, acting assistant AG of the DOJ’s criminal division, said the cats will be sent to animal preserves where they can be ''safely maintained rather than exploited.''

''This important animal rescue operation of nearly 70 endangered and allegedly abused lions, tigers and a jaguar shows how effective civil forfeiture can be when utilized in conjunction with statutes like the Endangered Species Act,'' McQuaid said.