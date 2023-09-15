×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: federal workforce | biden | trump | administration

Biden Seeks to Trump-Proof Federal Workforce

By    |   Friday, 15 September 2023 06:34 PM EDT

With many polls showing Donald Trump in a highly competitive race to retake the White House, the Biden administration is trying to make it difficult for the former president to regain control of the executive branch even if he wins in 2024.

The White House proposed a new rule Friday aimed at impeding Trump or a similarly minded Republican president's ability to replace the federal workforce with loyalists, strengthening protections for civil service employees.

It ensures that a move Trump tried to make in the last year of his presidency to broaden the number of federal employees not subject to political protections would have significant hurdles if tried again.

The Trump executive order, which established a category called "Schedule F," set the groundwork for the former president in his hoped-for second term to fire a slate of career bureaucrats.

While Schedule F's legality was never tested due to President Joe Biden's revoking it upon his inauguration, Trump has vowed to reinstate it if he returns to office in 2025, causing Democrats to sound the alarm.

Now, the rule proposed by the White House's Office of Personnel Management in its Federal Register filing allows workers to keep their existing job protections even if their position were reclassified.

The rule also tightens the definition of what positions can be exempted from civil service job protections, specifically limiting it to noncareer political appointees.

Biden officials expect to complete the rule by early 2024, The New York Times reported.

The public will now have 60 days to comment on the proposed rule.

Russ Vought, a former director of the Office of Management and Budget who now heads the Center for Renewing America, defended the Trump-era rule as aimed at removing "poor performers."

"Schedule F rests on a sound legal foundation, is going to succeed spectacularly. And the only chance to stop it is to install procedural roadblocks," Vought said.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
With many polls showing Donald Trump in a highly competitive race to retake the White House, the Biden administration is trying to make it difficult for the former president to regain control of the executive branch even if he wins in 2024.
federal workforce, biden, trump, administration
317
2023-34-15
Friday, 15 September 2023 06:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved