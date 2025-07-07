WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: federal student loans | budget bill | loan repayment | student debt | education | trump

More Hurdles Face Those Paying Off Federal Student Loans

By    |   Monday, 07 July 2025 05:43 PM EDT

Americans paying off federal student loans are facing lots of changes, including fewer options for settling their debt.

The Center Square reported that the new changes are the result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law by President Donald Trump on July Fourth.

Included in the estimated 1,000-page piece of legislation designed to primarily cover permanent tax cuts and government spending reductions are provisions affecting federal student loans and how the government will manage their payment.

If the program were a commercial enterprise, it would be in serious trouble. Government reports indicate that as of January 2024, 43 million borrowers are in the federal loan program, with $1.5 trillion in total loans. The Government Accountability Office reported that only half of the borrowers are keeping up with their payments.

The Center Square reported that congressional supporters of the changes to the program said the government could save $278 billion in management costs over the next 10 years while making future borrowing and repayment easier.

Existing income-based repayment plans will be condensed into two new options: a standard plan with a fixed monthly payment or an assisted plan based on a borrower's income.

Limited time remains for borrowers to make choices and determine their best options. Borrowers on plans set to be eliminated have until July 2028 to switch to a new one, reported the Center Square.

New changes to federal student loan borrowing also include caps on total loan balances for post-college students and professional students, such as those in the legal and medical fields. Some changes affect borrowers who want to rehabilitate a defaulted loan.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Americans paying off federal student loans are facing lots of changes, including fewer options for settling their debt.
federal student loans, budget bill, loan repayment, student debt, education, trump
269
2025-43-07
Monday, 07 July 2025 05:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved