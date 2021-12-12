Larry Kudlow: Fed 'Should Start Raising Rates Right Away'

The Federal Reserve is delaying the inevitable to deleterious results and should move to raise interest rates sooner than later, according to former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

"They should start raising rates right away," Kudlow told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "If they do that, you have a chance of ending the inflation in a year or year and a half."

The damage of inflation on the economy is going to only be exponentially worse the longer the Fed waits, Kudlow added to host John Catsimatidis.

"The longer the Fed waits, the harder it's going to be," Kudlow said. "I don't want us to have a 1970s-style situation. They have been too loose for too long."

Kudlow also noted the Congressional Budget Office's scoring on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill should be a deal-breaker, noting the CBO projected the bill will cost $4.9 trillion and would increase deficits by $3 trillion.

"Shocking numbers," Kudlow said. "Along with the inflation, [those numbers] virtually guarantee there will be no successful [budget bill] vote this year. They will pause until next year. And, frankly, when they get into next year, since the country hates the bill anyway, the bill will go away.

"It's a game changer!"