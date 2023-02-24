Federal Judge Denies Access to Trump's Privilege Claims

A federal judge denied a request by two media outlets seeking access to the details of former President Donald Trump's privilege claims in a grand jury investigation related to the 2020 presidential election.

Politico and The New York Times had filed requests seeking access to the information in an ongoing Justice Department (DOJ) special counsel probe, but Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court in Washington on Thursday ruled against them.

Howell said that rules protecting grand jury secrecy forbade her from releasing the information being deliberated upon behind closed doors, Politico reported.

Politico and the New York Times cited the historic nature of the content when they filed requests to access the information.

"Accordingly, [the grand jury secrecy rule] does not permit such disclosure, at least for now and perhaps forever, and so petitioners' applications are denied," wrote in a 32-page opinion, Politico reported.

"The continued secrecy of certain details about that investigation is required for the sake of grand jury witnesses and the government's investigation."

Politico and the Times had petitioned the judge to unseal portions of the grand jury proceedings in October, citing the historic nature of her secret rulings. DOJ opposed the unsealing.

Both media outlets said they are considering appeals.

"Politico is committed to the principle that a government of, for and by the people is transparent with the people on such an important matter," Politico company spokesman Brad Dayspring said. "We are reviewing the decision and evaluating next steps."

"We are disappointed in the ruling. We will make a decision about whether to pursue further legal steps once we've had time to process the opinion that sets forth the rationale for the decision," New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that former Vice President Mike Pence had been subpoenaed in the investigation.

Pence is the latest official in Trump's administration to be subpoenaed as part of special counsel Jack Smith's probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Pence is the highest-ranking official known to have been summoned.

Aides to Pence have appeared at the courthouse to testify behind closed doors, as have former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy, Pat Philbin.