Feds Eyed Sex Trafficking Charges Against Hunter Biden

An IRS prosecutor compiled a partial list of relevant documents that showed that Hunter Biden may have violated a sex trafficking law and forwarded the documents to an assistant U.S. attorney, where it ostensibly died on the vine.

Tax crimes prosecutor Jack Morgan emailed Lesley Wolf on Oct. 21, 2020, outlining potential sex trafficking crimes against Hunter Biden, denoted as "SM." Wolf was an assistant U.S. attorney for Delaware.

"Attached are some, but not all, of the relevant documents related to SM and solicitation. I summarize the contents below. The highlighted records are those that are most probative for Mann act purposes," Morgan wrote to Wolf in the email.

Hunter Biden is not facing any charges under the Mann Act.

The discovery was made — and first reported on — by The Washington Free Beacon among the 700-plus pages released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday ahead of its first hearing of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden's father.

Wolf has been a frequent target of House Republicans for blocking prosecutors from investigating the Bidens. On Wednesday, Ways and Means revealed a document that showed she blocked investigators from pursuing evidence relating to Joe Biden as part of an investigation into violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

IRS whistleblowers previously testified that Biden took tax deductions for payments to prostitutes and a Los Angeles sex club in 2014.

"So I can tell you that there were deductions for what we believe to be escorts and then that $10,000 golf club membership? Yes, that was not a golf club membership. That was for a sex club payment," Joseph Ziegler testified in July.

The email compiled by Morgan shows communications between Biden and women denoted as "likely escort" or "hooker." One appears to have traveled from Los Angeles to Boston, one from JFK Airport in New York to Boston, and one from New Jersey to New York.

In six other cases in Morgan's email, it's unclear if the women in those particular cases were, in fact, escorts or whether they ever traveled to meet Hunter Biden.