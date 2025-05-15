Feds Indict 30 in Notorious 'Sex Money Murder' Gang in Georgia

Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed an 8 count indictment that named 30 members of the notorious "Sex Money Murder" gang who are now charged with crimes ranging from murder to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Federal agents said the gang was operating mainly in the Savannah area, along the coast, and about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.

The DOJ said in a release that the gang was known for the ruthless pursuit of obedience by its members. "SMM members killed one member who wanted to leave the gang and attempted to kill another by repeatedly stabbing him for alleged homosexual activities while in jail."

Investigators said SMM profited from drug sales by "trafficking large amounts of deadly drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin."

Gang members are also accused of sophisticated fraud schemes "targeting federal COVID-19 relief and unemployment benefit programs that resulted in intended losses of over $850,000."

Commissioner Tyrone Oliver of the Georgia Department of Corrections said the gang was also operating inside prisons using contraband phones.

The DOJ said the case is directly attributed to the work of the government's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which targets high-profile criminal enterprises.