Immigration Agents Expected in Charlotte This Weekend

Thursday, 13 November 2025 03:07 PM EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff said Thursday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are expected in Charlotte as soon as Saturday or early next week to start an immigration enforcement operation.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement that two federal officials had confirmed the plan to him. His office declined to identify those officials.

McFadden says details about the operation haven't been disclosed, and his office hasn't been asked to assist as the Trump administration's immigration crackdown focuses on North Carolina's largest city.

Activists, religious leaders, and local and state officials had already begun preparing the immigrant community, sharing information about resources and attempting to assuage fear.

A call organized by the nonprofit advocacy group CharlotteEAST had nearly 500 people on it Wednesday.

"The purpose of this call was to create a mutual aid network. It was an information resource sharing session," said City Councilman-elect JD Mazuera Arias.

"Let's get as many people as possible aware of the helpers and who the people are that are doing the work that individuals can plug into, either as volunteers to donate to or those who are in need of support can turn to," said Greg Asciutto, CharlotteEAST executive director.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department also sought to clarify its role.

"The CMPD has no authority to enforce federal immigration laws," the agency said in a statement.

"CMPD does not participate in ICE operations, nor are we involved in the planning of these federal activities," the agency said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Mazuera Arias and others said they had already received reports of what appeared to be plainclothes officers in neighborhoods and on transit.

"This is some of the chaos that we also saw in Chicago," state Sen. Caleb Theodros, who represents Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, said Thursday.

Theodros was one of several local and state officials who issued a statement of solidarity this week.

"More than 150,000 foreign-born residents live in our city, contributing billions to our economy and enriching every neighborhood with culture, hard work, and hope," it read.

"Our message is simple: Mecklenburg County and Charlotte are communities of belonging. We will stand together, look out for one another, and ensure that fear never divides the city we all call home."

___

Breed reported from Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


