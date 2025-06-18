Finance Agency Chief: Powell Must Cut Rates or Step Down

The director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, William Pulte, has called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign if the central bank does not cut interest rates.

"Because President Trump has crushed inflation, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell needs to lower interest rates today, and if not Chairman Powell needs to resign, immediately," Pulte said in a post on X.

"Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can help so many more Americans if Chair Powell will just do his job and lower rates," he added.

Pulte, like President Donald Trump, has pushed for Powell to cut rates for a while.

Three weeks ago, he delivered a similar message, writing on X: "Jay Powell needs to lower interest rates — enough is enough. President Trump has crushed Biden's inflation, and there is no reason not to lower rates."

"The housing market would be in much better shape if Chairman Powell does this," Pulte declared Monday in a post on X.

"To help reverse the damage Biden's inflation did on the mortgage market, Jerome Powell should lower interest rates, now."

The Fed has not announced any rate cuts during Trump's second term.