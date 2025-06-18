WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: federal housing finance agency | jerome powell | interest rates | federal reserve

Finance Agency Chief: Powell Must Cut Rates or Step Down

By    |   Wednesday, 18 June 2025 04:54 PM EDT

The director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, William Pulte, has called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign if the central bank does not cut interest rates.

"Because President Trump has crushed inflation, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell needs to lower interest rates today, and if not Chairman Powell needs to resign, immediately," Pulte said in a post on X.

"Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can help so many more Americans if Chair Powell will just do his job and lower rates," he added.

Pulte, like President Donald Trump, has pushed for Powell to cut rates for a while.

Three weeks ago, he delivered a similar message, writing on X: "Jay Powell needs to lower interest rates — enough is enough. President Trump has crushed Biden's inflation, and there is no reason not to lower rates."

"The housing market would be in much better shape if Chairman Powell does this," Pulte declared Monday in a post on X.

"To help reverse the damage Biden's inflation did on the mortgage market, Jerome Powell should lower interest rates, now."

The Fed has not announced any rate cuts during Trump's second term.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, William Pulte, has called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign if the central bank does not cut interest rates.
federal housing finance agency, jerome powell, interest rates, federal reserve
191
2025-54-18
Wednesday, 18 June 2025 04:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved