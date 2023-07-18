Momentum for Federal Wildland Firefighters Wage Hike

There is increased momentum to pass legislation boosting the wages of federal wildland firefighters, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

With a temporary salary increase issued by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law scheduled to expire on Sept. 30, a lack of legislation could significantly roll back that raise just as fires are expected to be raging at an above-average pace in some areas of the U.S.

Congress has introduced bills that would at least codify the current pay increase issued by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, which lifted the salaries of firefighters to a minimum of $15 per hour and raised pay by $20,000, or 50 percent of base salary, whichever was lower.

"For years, wildland firefighters have been asked to do too much for too little," said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., who co-sponsored a bipartisan bill that would permanently maintain the same raise secured by the 2021 law. "These brave heroes must be compensated for risking their lives to protect forests and communities in Wyoming and across the West."

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., said he plans to introduce the House companion to the Senate bill in the coming weeks, emphasizing that "These permanent pay increases take an important step forward towards fairly paying our firefighters. We cannot allow our federal firefighters to suffer because of partisan politics."

The greatest obstacle to recruitment and retention for the federal firefighting workforce is low wages, according to the GAO.

In addition, a recent report from the Grassroots Wildland Firefighters pointed out that federal firefighters were paid on average 32.51 percent less than their state counterparts, even though both groups often fight the same blazes.

However, despite bipartisan concerns over the issue and momentum toward finding a resolution, there are still some problems in reaching a solution.

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., told The Washington Post that any increase in spending would need to be offset elsewhere and that any solution should be more "than just saying, 'Oh, here's a problem, let's throw more money at it.'"