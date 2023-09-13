×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fec | matt gaetz | extortion | campaign funds | doj | investigation | sex trafficking

FEC Tables Allegation Gaetz Misused Campaign Funds

By    |   Wednesday, 13 September 2023 10:11 PM EDT

The Federal Election Commission threw out a complaint last month against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., that accused him of improperly using campaign funds.

The original complaint had alleged that the lawmaker used campaign funds to pay attorneys abetting him in a protracted Department of Justice investigation over sex trafficking allegations.

After looking into it for nearly three years, DOJ officials ended the probe in February. The investigation centered on claims that he paid women for sex and traveled overseas to meet underage girls.

Gaetz maintained his innocence throughout the probe and suggested that it was connected to a bizarre $25 million extortion attempt against his father, which has not been proven.

The person responsible in that case, real estate developer Stephen Alford, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to constructing the scheme against Don Gaetz, a former Florida Senate president.

Gaetz told Politico on Wednesday that the person who initially filed it, rival Republican politician Cris Dosev, lacked any basis for the claims.

"Cris Dosev has lost every FEC complaint he has filed as a gadfly — and every election he has run in as a candidate, including two to me," Gaetz stated. "Here's hoping he finds less expensive, more productive hobbies for himself going forward."

Still, the outlet noted that Gaetz's campaign paid around $200,000 in legal fees between November 2020 and October 2021, including payments to an attorney who primarily handles criminal cases.

Dosev slammed the FEC decision when asked by Politico, arguing that it "never really referenced the basis of the allegations in their response."

"There is a two-tier justice system, and it is clearly more evident every day that passes," Dosev contended.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Federal Election Commission threw out a complaint last month against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., that accused him of improperly using campaign funds.
fec, matt gaetz, extortion, campaign funds, doj, investigation, sex trafficking, allegations
279
2023-11-13
Wednesday, 13 September 2023 10:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved