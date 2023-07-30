×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fdny | laura kavanagh | mexican standoff | protest

FDNY Chief Facing 'Mexican Standoff' in Demotion Protest

By    |   Sunday, 30 July 2023 12:48 PM EDT

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is facing a "Mexican standoff" with 10 fire chiefs demanding to be demoted in protest of her personnel moves, a source told the New York Post.

Kavanagh had denied requests of demotion of the 10 protesting FDNY chiefs for nearly six months, asking for a 90-day "cooling-off period," but the lack of action since the mutiny began in February has tensions boiling over, according to the report.

"It's a Mexican standoff," a source told the Post, referring to a standoff where both sides dig in until the bitter, if not fatal, end.

Newsmax reached out to the FDNY for comment and has not heard back.

In a week where a crane caught fire and fell to the streets, scraping a building on the way down, the prospect of the FDNY having to replace experienced leaders "could be disastrous," the source added.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his deputy Phil Banks are reportedly calling the shots and keeping Kavanagh from granting the demotions, showing the standoff expands far beyond just the FDNY and into city leadership.

But Kavanagh's first deputy Joseph Pfeifer did the situation no favors in April, warning the chiefs seeking demotion should be careful what they wish for.

"There's a lot of very experienced people in the field that we can bring up, that may even have more experience than some of the people that want to self-demote," he told The New York Times' Maureen Dowd in April.

But the lawyer for three demoted chiefs and others filing an age-discrimination lawsuit against Kavanagh and Banks argue the demotions are not coming because the FDNY cannot afford the loss of leadership.

"No one has replaced the chiefs because no one else has the necessary incident-command experience," attorney Jim Walden told the Post. "It's total paralysis."

Related Stories:

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is facing a "Mexican standoff" with 10 fire chiefs demanding to be demoted in protest of her personnel moves, a source told the New York Post.
fdny, laura kavanagh, mexican standoff, protest
330
2023-48-30
Sunday, 30 July 2023 12:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved