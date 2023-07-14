FDA Rebuts WHO Study, Says Sweetener Aspartame Is Safe

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday there are "significant shortcomings" in a World Health Organization report that the artificial sweetener aspartame is possibly carcinogenic to humans.

"Aspartame is one of the most studied food additives in the human food supply," the FDA said in a news release. "FDA scientists do not have safety concerns when aspartame is used under the approved conditions.

"The sweetener is approved in many countries. Regulatory and scientific authorities, such as Health Canada and the European Food Safety Authority have evaluated aspartame and also consider it safe at current permitted use levels."

On Thursday, WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) identified a possible link between aspartame and a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma after reviewing three large human studies conducted in the U.S. and Europe that examined artificially sweetened beverages.

Aspartame is 200 times sweeter than sugar, so it can be used in low concentrations with fewer calories and achieve a similar taste. It is used as a sugar substitute in about 6,000 products globally, most notably carbonated diet soft drinks and chewing gum, according to the Calorie Control Council, a trade group that represents the manufacturers of artificial sweeteners.

The IARC report noted the Joint Food and Agriculture Organization/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) met in Geneva, Switzerland, in June and concluded "there was no convincing evidence from experimental animal or human data that aspartame has adverse effects after ingestion"

The JECFA said data evaluated during the meeting indicated no reason to change the previously established acceptable daily intake (ADI) of 0–40 mg/kg of body weight for aspartame. The FDA's recommended ADI is 0-50 mg/kg of body weight, meaning a person who weighs 60 kilograms, or 132 pounds, would need to consume 75 packets of aspartame a day to reach the FDA's recommended ADI.

"Some consumers may rely on products with aspartame and other sweeteners to help reduce their sugar consumption," the FDA said. "We recognize that navigating different information from health organizations is challenging. We will continue to provide reliable, science-based information on aspartame and other sweeteners on the FDA's website to help consumers make informed choices."