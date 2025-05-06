WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fda | vaccine | covid | vinay prasad

FDA Taps Covid Booster Critic to Oversee Vaccine Approvals

By    |   Tuesday, 06 May 2025 05:10 PM EDT

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary announced Tuesday that Dr. Vinay Prasad, a longtime critic of the agency’s quick approval for Covid-19 vaccine boosters during the pandemic, to oversee the agency’s vaccine approval process.

"Dr. Prasad brings the kind of scientific rigor, independence, and transparency we need at [Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research] CBER — a significant step forward," Makary wrote on social media.

Prasad, a professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California at San Francisco, was a vocal critic of his predecessor, Dr. Peter Marks, who oversaw Operation Warp Speed that quickened approval for Covid-19 vaccines at the start of the pandemic. Prasad said that Marks was "either incompetent or corrupt to authorize a booster without clinical, randomized data."

Last week, Prasad suggested blocking new Covid-19 vaccines until new randomized clinical trials are conducted.

"Without trials, it is only a matter of time before the FDA approves a vaccine that causes some bad outcome like vaccine-induced narcolepsy. If this happens, you can kiss faith in vaccines goodbye. You will see vaccine hesitancy like you have never seen before," he wrote.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary announced Tuesday that Dr. Vinay Prasad, a longtime critic of the agency's quick approval for Covid-19 vaccine boosters during the pandemic, to oversee the agency's vaccine approval process.
fda, vaccine, covid, vinay prasad
190
2025-10-06
Tuesday, 06 May 2025 05:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved