WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fda | food | dye | artificial | ice cream | robert f. kennedy jr.

RFK Jr. Touts Industry Vows to Eliminate Artificial Dyes

By    |   Monday, 14 July 2025 05:02 PM EDT

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took a victory lap on Monday after a trade group announced plans to eliminate many artificial food dyes over the next few years.

Ice cream makers that produce about 90% of the ice cream and frozen dairy desserts in the U.S. have agreed to eliminate artificial dyes Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 from their products by 2027. Kennedy and the International Dairy Foods Association, a trade group that represents dairy companies, made the announcement on Monday, soon before Sunday's before National Ice Cream Day.

"I applaud the International Dairy Foods Association for stepping up to eliminate certified artificial colors," Kennedy told USA Today in a statement. "The American people have made it clear — they want real food, not chemicals."

"This is a Renaissance moment in health in America," said Dr. Martin A. Makary, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. "And part of that is rewriting the broken food and nutrition guidelines of the United States. No longer are we gonna have a broken food pyramid and a continuation of a 70-year demonization of natural saturated fat."

Kennedy added, "I grew up in a world where milk was the healthiest thing that you could eat. There's been an attack on whole milk and cheese and yogurt over the past couple of decades."

He said, "There's tremendous amount of emerging science that talks about the need for more protein in our diet and more fats in our diet."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. took a victory lap on Monday after a trade group announced plans to eliminate many artificial food dyes over the next few years.
fda, food, dye, artificial, ice cream, robert f. kennedy jr.
256
2025-02-14
Monday, 14 July 2025 05:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved