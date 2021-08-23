Former FDA Head Expects More Vaccine Mandates After Full Approval

Pfizer board member and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says he expects that vaccine mandates will increase after the COVID-19 vaccines get full approval by the government.

Mediaite reports that Gottlieb appeared on CNBC's ''Squawk Box'' on Monday to discuss the Pfizer vaccine's FDA approval. Gottlieb was asked if he expects vaccines to increase and if private entities will impose vaccine mandates.

Gottlieb said he expects that mandates would become more common, ''but I don't think there's going to be a rush of people who have been waiting for this binary moment in time who now are going to go out to CVS and Walgreens because it's been FDA approved.''

Regarding businesses and mandates, Gottlieb said that he has ''talked to a lot of businesses that have said that they don't feel comfortable mandating the vaccine until it gains full approval, that they feel they'll be on stronger legal ground to mandate the vaccine. So I would expect a lot of businesses now to fall in line in terms of mandates.''