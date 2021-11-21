Former FDA Commissioner: 'Fully Vaccinated' Could Need Boosters

Former Food And Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday said he believes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would consider Americans "fully vaccinated" after they receive a booster shot, bringing the status of a fully vaccinated person to three doses in some cases.

"Should the CDC say you need a booster to be considered fully vaccinated?" Margaret Brennan asked Gottlieb on CBS.

"I think at some point they're going to, but not this year," Gottlieb responded.

"I think eventually this will be considered the three-dose vaccine, but I would be hard pressed to believe CDC is going to make that recommendation any time soon, in part because of this debate about whether or not younger people who are less risk should be receiving that third dose in states where governors are looking to do this, and I think some local communities will do it," Gottlieb added.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky last week signed off on a recommendation from a CDC advisory panel that suggested that the eligibility for Americans to get a booster be broadened to all adults. The panel also suggested that those over 50 get a booster.