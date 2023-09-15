FDA to Look Into iPhone 12 Radiation Concerns

Federal regulators are reportedly looking into whether Apple's iPhone 12 emits harmful levels of radiation after France earlier this week asked the tech giant to halt sales of the smartphone.

"In general, the FDA does not comment on specific studies or test results but evaluates them as part of the body of evidence to further our understanding about a particular issue and assist in our mission to protect public health," an FDA spokesperson told the Daily Mail on Friday. "The FDA is reviewing the available information."

The FDA shares U.S. regulatory responsibilities over cellphones with the Federal Communications Commission. The FDA said on its website one of its responsibilities is to provide information to the public about the radio frequency radiation emitted by cellphones.

On Tuesday, France ordered Apple to halt sales of the iPhone 12, released in 2020, after finding the model emitted more electromagnetic waves than permitted.

"This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern," Apple said in a statement to French news outlet Le Monde, adding the device complied with rules on emissions all around the world.

"We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators."

France had given Apple two weeks to issue an update to its phone, Le Monde reported. The device was nearing the end of the line as a top-end Apple product — on Tuesday, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15, the latest line of the smartphone.

Jean-Noel Barrot, France's minister for digital transition and telecommunications, said the agency in charge of testing, the French National Frequencies Agency, would quickly assess the update and decide whether to lift the ban on sales, Le Monde reported.

The FDA maintains cellphones emit low levels of radio frequency energy, a type of nonionizing radiation. It said available scientific data on exposure to radio frequency energy show no categorical proof of any adverse biological effects other than tissue heating.

"Public health data show no association between exposure to radio frequency energy from cellphone use and health problems," the FDA said on its website.