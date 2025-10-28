WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: fcc | brendan carr | television | nexstar | tegna

FCC's Carr: No Decision Yet on Lifting TV Ownership Limits

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 09:04 PM EDT

Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr said Tuesday the commission had made no decision on whether to lift the current cap on television station ownership, which is necessary for Nexstar Media to merge with smaller rival Tegna.

Acquiring Tegna would expand Nexstar's presence covering 80% of TV households across key geographies, though the companies have not yet formally filed a request for FCC approval after announcing the $3.54 billion deal in August.

"I've not made a final decision in those proceedings," Carr told reporters after a monthly FCC meeting. "We're still looking at the record."

Current FCC rules limit a company from owning broadcast television stations that reach more than 39% of U.S. television audience households, but stations with weaker over-the-air signals can be partially counted against a company's ownership cap.

Carr said he believed the cap could be revised by the commission without approval of Congress, though Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said she did not think it had that authority.

The National Association of Broadcasters and major companies in August urged the FCC to repeal its 85-year-old national television ownership rule, which they argued "unfairly prevents broadcasters" from reaching more than 39% of the total number of TV households in the country.

They argued the rule "prevents local stations from achieving the scale needed to compete with global tech and streaming giants like Google/YouTube, Amazon, Meta and Netflix – none of which face similar restrictions."

Last week, Democratic Representative Joe Neguse and Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado urged Carr not to lift the cap and to reject the merger, saying the combined company would control 265 stations across 44 states.

"The national broadcast ownership cap promotes competition and incentivizes stations to maintain local newsroom activity and retain local journalism jobs," they wrote in a letter to Carr.

Tegna and Nexstar did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr said Tuesday the commission had made no decision on whether to lift the current cap on television station ownership, which is necessary for Nexstar Media to merge with smaller rival Tegna.
fcc, brendan carr, television, nexstar, tegna
310
2025-04-28
Tuesday, 28 October 2025 09:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved