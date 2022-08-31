Washington Times: FBI Agents Don't Want Wray

FBI Director Christopher Wray has lost control of the agency and should resign, according to rank-and-file agents, amid reports that a senior bureau official left the agency following accusations of suspected political bias affecting investigations, including shielding Hunter Biden from a probe, The Washington Times has reported.

Kurt Siuzdak, a lawyer and former FBI agent who represents whistleblowers at the bureau, said "I'm hearing from [FBI personnel] that they feel like the director has lost control of the bureau. They're saying, 'How does this guy survive? He's leaving. He's got to leave.'"

Siuzdak told the New York Post that he himself left the FBI in March after 25 years there, because management failed to hold bosses accountable, a problem connected to politicization at the highest levels of the agency.

Wray, at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month, called allegations that a senior bureau official blocked a probe into Hunter Biden's laptop "deeply disturbing."

In response to the report in The Washington Times, the FBI released a statement that "the men and women of the FBI work hard every day to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution. All employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct, and we expect them to focus on process, rigor, and objectivity in performance of their duties."

The statement stressed that "allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and referred to the Inspection Division or appropriate investigative body. In reality, the FBI is comprised of 37,000 employees who do it the right way on a daily basis to keep our nation safe by fighting violent crime, preventing terrorist attacks and defending America from espionage and cyber threats."