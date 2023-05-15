Report: FBI Whistleblowers to Testify Against Agency

Multiple whistleblowers from within the Federal Bureau of Investigation will testify against the agency's leadership on alleged "abuses of power," the Daily Mail reported Monday.

According to the outlet, the House Judiciary's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is preparing to host Thursday suspended FBI special agents Garret O'Boyle and Steve Friend.

Former FBI State Operations Specialist Marcus Allen and Tristan Leavitt, president of the pro-whistleblower group Empower Oversight, are also slated to attend the hearing at 9 a.m. EDT.

The hearing, organized by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, will reportedly aim at accusations that the FBI has harassed conservatives and inflated domestic terrorism statistics.

Sources told the Mail that the officials set to testify took specific issue with the agency's insistence they prioritize investigations against Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot demonstrators over child sex crime cases.

However, the sources argued that that is just one of the FBI's recent examples of disregarding standard investigative procedures related to Jan. 6 suspects.

"The manipulative casefile practice creates false and misleading crime statistics, constituting false official federal statements," Friend wrote about the extremism statistics in an affidavit.

"Instead of hundreds of investigations stemming from an isolated incident at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, FBI and DOJ officials point to significant increases in domestic violent extremism and terrorism around the United States," he added.

Jordan's scheduling of the hearing comes after Republicans in the Judiciary Committee last Congress released a 1,000-page report last November detailing FBI and Justice Department politicization.

It eventually became the precursor of the Judiciary's new subcommittee, which has notably hosted Twitter Files reporters Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger thus far.