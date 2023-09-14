FBI Probes Uptick in Threats Against Agents in Biden Case

The FBI created a standalone unit to handle and investigate the uptick in threats made against agents and prosecutors who are heading the investigation into Hunter Biden, NBC News reported Thursday.

The main source of the threats and harassment are coming from people who say the agencies and prosecutors have been too lenient on the son of President Joe Biden, the news organization reported.

Citing previously unreleased transcripts of congressional testimony, NBC reported that an FBI staffer testified in June that the new FBI unit would be 10 agents strong given that the amount of threats more than doubled in a six-month period (October 2022 to March) vs. the previous 12 months.

"We have stood up an entire threat unit to address threats that the FBI employees' facilities are receiving," Jennifer L. Moore, then an FBI human resources staffer, told the House Judiciary Committee in June, according to NBC News. "It is unprecedented. It's a number we've never had before. … Their sole mission on a daily basis is threats to FBI employees at facilities."

The threats are compounded by those accusing the FBI and federal prosecutors of a vast conspiracy against Donald Trump, vis-a-vis his two federal indictments among four total. At the same time, the threats are based in belief that Hunter Biden is getting a free pass from the very same federal enforcement arms, per the report.

The FBI field office in Atlanta on Thursday released a statement saying it's aware of threats made against Fulton County officials in the state case against Trump and 18 others.

FBI agent Thomas Sobocinski told the Judiciary panel last week that threats have extended to agents' family members.

"FBI Special Agents and their families should never be threatened with violence, including for doing their jobs," the nonprofit FBI Agents Association told NBC News in a statement. "This is not a partisan or political issue. Calls for violence against law enforcement are unacceptable, and should be condemned by all leaders."

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, agreed.

"There's no place for those kind of threats and that kind of thing," Jordan said in response to Sobocinski, noting that threats were made against committee special counsel Bruce Castor in his defense of Trump.