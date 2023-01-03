Twitter Files 12: FBI 'Belly Button' Feeds Flood of Govt Influence

While conservatives still await the so-called "Fauci Files," the 12th edition of the Twitter Files released Tuesday night continued to detail how the FBI became the "conduits" to amass censorship requests to feed through the "belly button" of the social media company.

The past Twitter Files have already called the FBI the "doorman" for myriad government agencies seeking to influence Twitter, but independent journalist Matt Taibbi's latest edition details how a media pressure campaign caused frustration at Twitter, inundated it with government censorship orders, and forced it to request the FBI to feed requests through a single cord attached at the company "belly button."

"By 2020, Twitter was struggling with the problem of public and private agencies bypassing them and going straight to the media with lists of suspect accounts," Taibbi wrote to start his 40-post thread, which started to delve into the COVID-19 pandemic era of Twitter's release of internal communications.

Former President Donald Trump administration's State Department started an intelligence group called the Global Engagement Center (GEC) that did not sit well with anti-Trump Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth, who was also growing frustrated with media reports attacking Twitter for not monitoring COVID-19 narratives.

"Twitter was also trying to reduce the number of agencies with access to Roth," Taibbi wrote. "'If these folks are like House Homeland Committee and DHS, once we give them a direct contact with Yoel, they will want to come back to him again and again,' said policy director Carlos Monje."

The frustration boiled over at Twitter when the Trump administration sought to decouple social media from accounts tied to the China amid the breakout of COVID-19, which included Canada and CNN accounts.

"When the State Department/GEC – remember this was 2020, during the Trump administration — wanted to publicize a list of 5,500 accounts it claimed would 'amplify Chinese propaganda and disinformation' about COVID, Twitter analysts were beside themselves," according to Taibbi.

"Roth saw GEC's move as an attempt by the GEC to use intel from other agencies to 'insert themselves' into the content moderation club that included Twitter, Facebook, the FBI, DHS, and others," he continued.

Problems continued when Roth's hesitancy to accept GEC's recommendations versus others led to the GEC to further leverage the media to force Twitter's hand.

But the anti-Trump Roth did not like working with the Trump State Department, effectively choose to cut the GEC out of influencing Twitter's censorship regime.

"A deeper reason was a perception that unlike the DHS and FBI, which were 'apolitical,' as Roth put it, the GEC was 'political,' which in Twitter-ese appeared to be partisan code," Taibbi wrote. "'I think they thought the FBI was less Trumpy,' is how one former DOD official put it."

"After spending years rolling over for Democratic Party requests for 'action' on 'Russia-linked' accounts, Twitter was suddenly playing tough," Taibbi continued. "Why? Because, as Roth put it, it would pose 'major risks' to bring the GEC in, 'especially as the election heats up.'"

Amid the fight between government and Twitter, the Roth-comfortable FBI proposed to be the "conduits" to feed the requests through the "belly button" of the private Big Tech company, because Roth wanted a small "circle of trust."

Once the FBI spigot was fully connected, Twitter became bloated with censorship requests.

"Requests arrived and were escalated from all over: from Treasury, the NSA, virtually every state, the HHS, from the FBI and DHS, and more," according to Taibbi.

It even ventured into the absurd, as anti-Trump Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., sought to have a journalist he did not like to be banned, Paul Sperry. Twitter responded "we don't do this," but ultimately it would relent and ban Sperry anyway.

Eventually, the FBI umbilical cord was fully effective in receiving bans, according to Taibbi.

"They were even warned about publicity surrounding a book by former Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokhin, who alleged 'corruption by the U.S. government' – specifically by Joe Biden," Taibbi continued.

Twitter was inundated, and confused, leaving the FBI frustrated it would not get immediate results on censorship requests.

"It all led to the situation described by @ShellenbergerMD two weeks ago, in which Twitter was paid $3,415,323, essentially for being an overwhelmed subcontractor," Taibbi concluded. "Twitter wasn't just paid. For the amount of work they did for government, they were underpaid."