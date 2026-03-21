FBI Flags Russian Campaign Targeting Officials on Signal, Other Apps

FBI Director Kash Patel warned Friday that Russian intelligence-linked cyber actors are actively targeting users of encrypted messaging platforms, including Signal, in a global campaign to compromise sensitive accounts.

In a social media post, Patel said the operation focuses on “individuals of high intelligence value,” including “current and former U.S. government officials, military personnel, political figures, and journalists.”

He added that “globally, this effort has resulted in unauthorized access to thousands of individual accounts.”

Patel said that once access is gained, attackers “can view messages and contact lists, send messages as the victim, and conduct additional phishing from a trusted identity.”

He stressed that “this vulnerability is not with the application, but you as the end user,” pointing instead to user-targeted tactics such as phishing and social engineering.

Patel also noted that the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have released a joint public service announcement to help users “identify this activity and protect your accounts.”

The warning aligns with a broader pattern of Russian efforts to monitor and control digital communications, particularly on messaging platforms. Telegram, widely used in Russia and neighboring regions, has long been a focal point.

Russian authorities have attempted to pressure Telegram to hand over encryption keys and user data, citing national security concerns.

In 2018, Russia moved to block the app after Telegram refused to comply, though enforcement proved inconsistent and the ban was later lifted. Russia increased its efforts this week to block Telegram usage to voice displeasure with the government's actions in Ukraine.

Analysts say Russia’s approach combines external cyber operations, like the campaign described by Patel, with internal controls aimed at suppressing opposition voices.

Within Russia, security services have used digital surveillance, legal pressure, and infiltration of online communities to track activists and journalists.

Messaging platforms, including Telegram, have at times been exploited to identify networks of dissent or to seed disinformation.

The latest FBI warning suggests those tactics are being extended outward, targeting high-value individuals globally through account compromise methods rather than exploiting flaws in the apps themselves.