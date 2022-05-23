FBI: Active Shooter Incidents Rose Over 50 Percent Last Year

The number of active shooter incidents recorded by the FBI increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report released by the agency on Monday, CBS News reports.

The FBI recorded 61 "active shooter incidents" in 2021, which is a 52.5% increase when compared to 2020 and a 96.8% increase from 2017 to 2021. The report also notes that last year 103 people died from active shootings, which was a 171% increase from the year before.

An active shooter is defined by the FBI as "one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area." It does not include incidents involving guns that are related to gang activity, self-defense, or shootings that happen during other criminal acts, among other incidents.

The agency told CBS News in a statement that the FBI "remains steadfast in its efforts to train private citizens, as it is imperative that citizens understand the risks faced and the resources available in an active shooter situation.