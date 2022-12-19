×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | sextortion | boys | africa | pictures | internet

Sextortion Cases Rise, Linked to 12 Suicides in 2022

Sextortion Cases Rise, Linked to 12 Suicides in 2022
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 19 December 2022 01:50 PM EST

Federal law enforcement officials warned Monday of an "explosion" in "sextortion" cases targeting teenagers and young boys online, saying it has been linked to at least 12 suicides this year, The Washington Post reported.

Officials issued a public safety alert urging parents and children to remain vigilant online before the holiday break. Criminals online, many from west Africa, are posing as females and asking young victims for sexually explicit pictures. Once they receive the photos, the extortioners threaten to reveal them publicly unless a ransom is paid.  

The FBI and Justice Department said a large portion of the sextortion crimes originate in Nigeria and the Ivory Coast. In the past year, authorities have received more than 7,000 reports related to sextortion and confirmed around 3,000 minor victims in the country, the Justice Department said.

Most of the boys targeted are between the ages of 14 and 17, though officials say they have identified victims as young as 10.

Officials did not disclose how much money has been collected in the sextortion schemes, but described them as "successful," with one official saying that is "why it is happening on the scale that it is." Still, they said, extortioners often release the images even if payments are made, the Post reported.

Pursuing the cases are complicated when the suspects live abroad and would need to be extradited to be held accountable. 

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children urged children to seek help before deciding whether to pay the extortioners. They also said parents and children should block the account of the predator, but not delete any communication, because those messages may be helpful to help law enforcement investigations, the Post reported.

"This is a level of harassment we haven't seen recently in regards to our children," the FBI official said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Federal law enforcement officials warned Monday of an "explosion" in "sextortion" cases targeting teenagers and young boys online, saying it has been linked to at least 12 suicides this year, The Washington Post reported.
fbi, sextortion, boys, africa, pictures, internet
300
2022-50-19
Monday, 19 December 2022 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved