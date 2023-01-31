FBI Searched Penn Biden Center in Mid-November

The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November after lawyers for President Joe Biden found classified documents there earlier that month, CBS News reported.

Two sources told CBS News it was not clear if FBI agents found any additional classified or presidential material during the sweep, which was conducted with the cooperation of Biden's representatives.

A search warrant was not sought before the search, CBS News added.

The FBI's search of the Penn Biden Center had not been disclosed previously by the White House, Biden's attorneys, or the Department of Justice (DOJ).

When the FBI conducted a Jan. 20 consensual search of Biden's home, his personal attorney, Bob Bauer, and the White House announced it the next day.

CBS News earlier this month reported that Attorney General Merrick Garland had assigned the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review about 10 documents marked classified that were found Nov. 2 at the Penn Biden Center.

Some documents found at the Washington, D.C., think tank were labeled top secret, CBS News said.

Although the discovery was made before the November midterm elections, the Biden administration did not acknowledge the finding publicly until Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, confirmed it to CBS News for a Jan. 10 report.

Classified documents later were found at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Garland on Jan. 12 assigned a special counsel in the case, which involves documents from Biden's time as vice president during the Obama administration and from his time in the U.S. Senate.

Federal authorities so far have recovered between 25 and 30 documents marked classified from the think tank and Biden's home, CBS reported.

The DOJ on Monday refused to provide the House Judiciary Committee with further details about the special counsel investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

The department claimed that doing so would risk releasing information central to the case, The Hill reported.

Frustrated members of the Senate Intelligence Committee last week vowed to pursue all avenues to access the classified documents found at homes of Biden and former President Donald Trump.

After a Wednesday briefing with National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said "all things will be on the table" to ensure the committee conducts its constitutional oversight responsibility, CNN reported.

Classified documents also have been found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.