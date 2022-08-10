×
Tags: fbi | raid | mar | a | lago | documents | donald trump

Trump Lawyer: Raid Focused on Trump's Bedroom, Office

Mar-a-Lago
Mar-a-Lago (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 10:43 AM EDT

The FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's private residence reportedly focused on three specific areas: his bedroom, office, and a storage area.

The report comes from Florida-based Trump lawyer Lindsey Halligan, who told CBS News she and fellow Trump attorney Christina Bobb were not permitted in during the raid. They were forced to stay outside the ballroom and the residence.

Halligan said she did not witness what 30-40 investigators took during the eight-hour raid, which began around 10 a.m. before she arrived at 11 a.m. and continued until about 6:30 p.m.

Sources told CBS News the FBI did take boxes and documents from Mar-a-Lago, but no electronic devices were taken, and U.S. officials confirmed the raid was approved by the highest levels of the Justice Department.

Halligan told CBS News the search warrant was sealed and has not been involved in this part of Trump's legal portfolio before Monday. Trump was in New York City when the raid was conducted.

Halligan denounced the raid as a "huge surprise" and "an appalling display of abuse and power — complete overkill," adding, "if they needed documents, they could have asked. There's never been an issue with compliance."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

