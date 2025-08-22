WATCH TV LIVE

FBI Raids John Bolton's Home in Classified Documents Probe

Friday, 22 August 2025 07:41 AM EDT

FBI agents raided the home of former National Security Adviser John Bolton early Friday as part of a high-profile national security investigation, according to a report by the New York Post.

The raid began around 7 a.m. ET at Bolton's residence in Bethesda, Maryland, and was ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, the Post reported.

Patel, a former Trump administration official, later posted a cryptic message on X, writing: "NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission."

The probe is said to involve classified documents, initially launched years ago but allegedly halted during the Biden administration “for political reasons,” a senior U.S. official told the Post.

Bolton has previously faced scrutiny over his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened, which critics — including then-President Donald Trump — claimed contained national security secrets. Trump unsuccessfully sought to block its publication, arguing Bolton violated a nondisclosure agreement. The Justice Department opened an inquiry into the book in 2020.

Patel, who recently accused former FBI Director James Comey of authorizing leaks of classified material, has pledged to purge government corruption and expose cover-ups.

As of Friday morning, Bolton had not issued a public statement, and it remains unclear whether any documents were seized or what charges, if any, may follow.

Friday, 22 August 2025 07:41 AM
