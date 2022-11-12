Report: FBI Raids Area 51 Researcher's Homes

Joerg Arnu, the operator of Dreamland Resort, a website dedicated to Area 51, said his homes were subject to a "humiliating raid" by the Air Force and FBI, who seized all his computers, The Sun reports.

Anru said a "combined team" of the FBI and Air Force Office of Special Investigations searched his Las Vegas and Rachel, Nevada, homes and that "each location saw at least 15-20 agents rummaging through our homes and about eight vehicles."

"I will spare you the details," he wrote, "but it got quite tense and humiliating for me in Rachel and for my girlfriend in Vegas.

"All my laptops, phones, memory sticks, cameras, drone and other items were seized.

"When it was all over, I was left in Rachel with two broken doors, broken furniture inside the house, and zero means to communicate. Our Vegas home fared a little better, with only a broken front door and torn down blinds."

Arnu added that as a result, he has lost all his "data, medical files, financial and tax records, passwords, everything."

"To the best of my knowledge, I have not broken the law. The search warrants are not very specific, but aerial photos of Area 51 and other installations came up repeatedly. So I have taken those down for now to defuse the situation."

The researcher added that he will be saddled with "thousands" of dollars in repairs and legal fees.