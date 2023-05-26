×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | queen elizabeth ii | california | assassination

FBI Files Reveal Plot to Kill Queen Elizabeth in Calif.

By    |   Friday, 26 May 2023 01:38 PM EDT

Newly-released FBI files reveal a possible plot to assassinate the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II while she was visiting California in 1983.

One document recounts a tip San Francisco police gathered approximately a month before that visit relating to a phone call from "a man who claimed that his daughter had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet."

"This man additionally claimed that he was going to attempt to harm Queen Elizabeth and would do this either by dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge onto the Royal Yacht Britannia when it sails underneath, or would attempt to kill Queen Elizabeth when she visited Yosemite National Park," the document read.

The same document states that "it is the intention of the Secret Service to close the walkways on the Golden Gate Bridge when the yacht nears."

Nothing is mentioned about precautions that may have been taken at the national park and the files do not mention if any arrests were made.

The late queen and her husband, Prince Philip, visited the west coast of the United States in February and March 1983 without incident.

In 1979, the queen’s second cousin, Louis Mountbatten was killed in a bomb attack by Irish Republican Army paramilitaries opposed to British rule in Northern Ireland. Mountbatten was the last colonial governor of India.

A document dated 1989 states that although the FBI was not aware of any specific threats against the U.K. head of state, "the possibility of threats against the British monarchy is ever present from the Irish Republican Army."

The queen, who died at 96 in September, had previously been the target of other unsuccessful assassination plots.

In 1970, suspected IRA sympathizers tried to derail her train west of Sydney, and, in 1981, the IRA attempted to bomb her while she visited Shetland, off the coast of Scotland, according to Agence France-Presse.

In a second attempt to harm the queen, that same year, a mentally ill teenager fired one shot at the monarch’s car during a visit to New Zealand.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Newly-released FBI files reveal a possible plot to assassinate the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II while she was visiting California in 1983.
fbi, queen elizabeth ii, california, assassination
341
2023-38-26
Friday, 26 May 2023 01:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved