FBI Offers $25K Rewards for Info on Pro-life Center Attacks

The FBI has issued a bevy of $25,000 reward offers for information on the 2022 attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers in America.

According to reports, more than 75 pro-life centers have been vandalized or attacked since May 2, when Politico reported on a leaked initial majority draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, in which the justice seemingly established a preliminary framework for the high court eventually overturning Roe v. Wade.

No arrests have been made in any of the recent pro-life center attacks. As such, the FBI has now put a dollar figure on collecting information from the general public "leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes."

"The FBI leverages numerous investigative tools when conducting an investigation. Over time, some of our investigations may fall out of the public's awareness. These rewards are being announced to bring increased public attention to these incidents with the goal of generating additional investigative leads for the FBI to pursue," the agency said in a statement to The Daily Signal.

The same publication reports the FBI particularly seems interested in gathering information on four incidents from last year: the May 8 firebombing of Oregon Right To Life in Portland, Oregon; the June 10 firebombing of Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center in Portland; the June 27 arson of Two Hearts Pregnancy Aid in Seattle; and the July arson and vandalism at Mother and Child Education Center in Portland.

Many of the attacks could be violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which "makes it a federal crime to physically obstruct the entrance to a clinic or to use force, the threat of force, or physical obstruction, such as a sit-in, to interfere with, injure, or intimidate clinic workers or women seeking abortions or other reproductive health services."

The FBI has the ability to investigate the incidents as "potential acts of domestic violent extremism, Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act violations, or violent crime matters, depending on the facts of each case," the Daily Signal reports.

Regarding the Two Hearts Pregnancy Aid incident from June, the FBI's Seattle office said in a press release: "Evidence of an incendiary device was recovered from the scene. It is believed to have been thrown through a window in an attempt to cause a fire."

Regarding the firebombing incident at Mother and Child Education Center, the FBI's Portland office said in a press release, that "an arson attack and vandalism took place at the front entrance of the Mother and Child Education Center ... The words, 'IF ABORTION AINT SAFE NEITHER RU JR' and 'JANES RVVGG' were spray painted on the front of the property."

And at Oregon Right to Life, police responded to 911 calls of "multiple Molotov cocktails" being hurled at the building.

Both releases state that the crimes violated a federal statute known as Destruction by Means of a Fire or Explosive, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison.

"Today's [rewards] announcement reflects the FBI's commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

"We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions," added Wray.